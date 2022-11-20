Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) vs. Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) Financial Review

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) and Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Provident Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Leafly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and Provident Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly 12.03% N/A -35.79% Provident Acquisition N/A -52.57% 3.78%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67 Provident Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Leafly and Provident Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Leafly currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 632.32%. Given Leafly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leafly is more favorable than Provident Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Leafly has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafly and Provident Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $43.04 million 0.61 -$5.70 million $0.06 11.00 Provident Acquisition N/A N/A $10.60 million $0.26 42.31

Provident Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leafly beats Provident Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

