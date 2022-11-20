Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

LMND has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.86.

LMND stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,262,000 after buying an additional 98,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,813,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $11,925,000. Finally, Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $8,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

