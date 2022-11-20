Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,825 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Leslie’s worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LESL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Leslie’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

Leslie’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.