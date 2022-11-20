LM Funding America (LMFA) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LM Funding America to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America’s rivals have a beta of 6.63, indicating that their average share price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00 LM Funding America Competitors 241 1131 1665 58 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

LM Funding America currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.80%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 58.00%. Given LM Funding America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares LM Funding America and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $900,000.00 $4.76 million -0.39 LM Funding America Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million -0.59

LM Funding America’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -1,385.84% -43.25% -42.43% LM Funding America Competitors -40.10% 12.92% 0.68%

Summary

LM Funding America rivals beat LM Funding America on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

LM Funding America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.