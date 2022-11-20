Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $476.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $494.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.69.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.