Locus Chain Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $64.77 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

