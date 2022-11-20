Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $61.11 million and approximately $53.30 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

