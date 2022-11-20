Loom Network Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $61.23 million and approximately $52.49 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

