Magic Internet Money Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $441,097.27 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.60 or 0.08363833 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00555945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,797.41 or 0.28958285 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

