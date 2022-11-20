MagnetGold Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $168.37 million and approximately $2,574.08 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00003633 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

