Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 53,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $80.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. The company has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $145.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

