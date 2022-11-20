Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

