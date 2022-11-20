Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 485,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,093,000 after purchasing an additional 449,101 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,404,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $343.69 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.14 and a 200 day moving average of $328.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

