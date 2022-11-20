Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 561 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $523.67 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.67.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

