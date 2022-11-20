Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $123.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

