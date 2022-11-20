Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $240.68 million and approximately $135,454.78 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003654 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $278,176.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

