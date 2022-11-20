Maple Price Tops $8.92 on Major Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $8.92 or 0.00053840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $34.56 million and approximately $915,312.71 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.84 or 0.08304288 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00555157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,794.42 or 0.28917227 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.