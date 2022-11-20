Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.