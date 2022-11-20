Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.
Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
