Maripau Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,946,000 after buying an additional 684,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after buying an additional 365,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock remained flat at $84.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 952,771 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.