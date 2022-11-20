Maripau Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,181. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

