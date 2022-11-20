Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 728 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.82. The stock had a trading volume of 53,588,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,099,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

