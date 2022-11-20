Maripau Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,849,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,252,000 after buying an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 73.9% in the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 177,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 103,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,650 shares of company stock worth $4,923,859. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.18. 3,559,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $320.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.