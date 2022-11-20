Mask Network Price Tops $2.49 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $169.77 million and approximately $128.71 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00015078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.79 or 0.08297615 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00509014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,790.91 or 0.28978964 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

