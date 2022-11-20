Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.62

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.62 and traded as low as $9.18. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 1,951 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $181.15 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 593,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

