Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.62

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.62 and traded as low as $9.18. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 1,951 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $181.15 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.55.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
