Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $81.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

