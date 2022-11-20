Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.31. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $118.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

