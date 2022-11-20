MELD One Day Volume Reaches $657,127.21 (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a total market capitalization of $34.62 million and approximately $657,127.21 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.10 or 0.08142677 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00556895 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,802.52 or 0.29007755 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,157,317,544 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01646798 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $998,726.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

