Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 146,169 shares traded.

Mentor Capital Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

