Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,165 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.23. 11,626,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,976,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.