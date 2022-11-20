Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.25% of Mercury Systems worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $209,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 825.33, a P/E/G ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,743 shares of company stock worth $216,759 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

