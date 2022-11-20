Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st.

Meridian Bioscience Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $32.03 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 35.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 77.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

