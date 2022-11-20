Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 4,065 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.53% of The New Ireland Fund worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.
The New Ireland Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The New Ireland Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. 1,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
The New Ireland Fund Company Profile
The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
