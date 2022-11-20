Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $180.68. 785,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $183.48.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

