Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $65.20. 2,999,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,307. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

