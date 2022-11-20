Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.9% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. 3,007,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,984,437. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

