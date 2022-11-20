Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,245,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,852,484. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.