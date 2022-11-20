Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $61,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD remained flat at $83.62 during midday trading on Friday. 7,276,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,781,766. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

