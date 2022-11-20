Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Metacrine’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Metacrine Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Metacrine will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Metacrine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 588,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $205,986.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,912,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,258.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 971,679 shares of company stock worth $350,865. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 482.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 112.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 39.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter worth $84,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

