Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.56 or 0.01638321 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00012456 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037826 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.06 or 0.01672139 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.