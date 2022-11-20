Metawar (METAWAR) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Metawar has a market capitalization of $231.40 million and approximately $0.26 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00110314 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

