Metawar Price Down 4.4% This Week (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Metawar has a total market cap of $230.87 million and $0.26 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00110314 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

