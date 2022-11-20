MiL.k Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $60.04 million and $4.73 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002580 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.84 or 0.08304288 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00555152 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.72 or 0.28916953 BTC.
MiL.k Profile
MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io.
Buying and Selling MiL.k
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars.
