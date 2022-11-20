Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 270,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.