Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.46.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
