Mina 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.16 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00003382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $418.80 million and $27.16 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 747,433,767 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 746,995,032.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56457775 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $18,226,788.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

