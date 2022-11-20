Moreno Evelyn V Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $147.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

