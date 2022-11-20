Moreno Evelyn V Buys Shares of 11,000 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18.

