Moreno Evelyn V Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,618,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,670 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.48.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

