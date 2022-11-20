MUSE ENT NFT One Day Volume Tops $87,158.57 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $363.86 million and approximately $87,158.57 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.90 or 0.08321043 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00506332 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.73 or 0.28826257 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 and operates on the Tron20 platform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

