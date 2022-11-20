Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.41 and a 200 day moving average of $150.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $183.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

