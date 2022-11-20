Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 6,125 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alico by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 9.1% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alico Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $244.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Alico Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Alico’s payout ratio is 46.40%.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Articles

